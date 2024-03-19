Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Modern Indian cuisine is on the menu to tempt customers through the doors of a new look pub in Harborough Magna.

The Old Lion is to reopen in May after a refurbishment by its new management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was taken over by the team behind The George at Kilsby with plans to transform it into the same style of destination dining pub

Artists impression of The Old Lion after its planned refurbishment. Picture: The Old Lion.

that attracts food and drink-lovers from both the local area and further afield.

The team has been heading up The Old Lion since November, but on April 15 it will close its doors for a month to undergo a transformation before reopening on May 15.

The Old Lion will serve up a combination of quality food but its focus will be on modern Indian cuisine alongside pub classics including Sunday lunches, while The George aims to serve up pub classics with Asian and Mediterranean influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like The George, The Old Lion will be dog-friendly and family-friendly, retaining its village pub character while also

building a similar reputation as that of its sister pub for great food and drink.

Chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy is also planning to launch a takeaway and delivery service of The Old Lion’s Indian food to within a four-mile radius of the pub, covering the village and surrounding areas as well as part of Rugby town centre.

He said: “Since we took over at The Old Lion we’ve had such amazing support from the local community, with locals continuing to come regularly, and new customers coming after hearing about what we’re doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we’ve settled in and have a great team in place, it’s time to give the pub a bit of a makeover ready to launch our new menus and really push things to the next level.

“We’ve seen how popular our combination of pub classics and quality Indian cuisine has proved at The George and we can’t wait to do something similar - but with its own USP - at The Old Lion. At The Old Lion we’ll be focusing on modern Indian cuisine along with pub classics as well as a great Sunday roast. While both pubs will have the same high standards, customers will be able to enjoy a different dining experience, giving them two great options just a stone’s throw from Rugby and easy to reach from the surrounding area.”

Hari and his team took over The George at Kilsby in 2022, relaunching it in August that year and going from strength to strength since then, offering a menu that combines pub classics with Asian-inspired dishes, along with everything from lunch specials to afternoon tea, brunch and regular events like a monthly supper club, cookery classes and cocktail masterclasses.

The George continues to offer monthly promotions from tapas nights to ‘Hari’s Supper Club’ which is a showcase of dishes from different Indian regions.