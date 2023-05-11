Children at The Revel Primary School in Monks Kirby created a time capsule as part of their celebrations for the King's Coronation.

They celebrated together in a 'street party' style outdoor lunch and took part in an exciting obstacle course.

The time capsule featured items from every class, including the school’s nursery. It will be buried in the school’s peace garden along with a ‘King Charles’ rose plant.

Celebrating the King's coronation at the school.