Monks Kirby children create time capsule to mark King's coronation

Celebrations at The Revel Primary School

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:14 BST

Children at The Revel Primary School in Monks Kirby created a time capsule as part of their celebrations for the King's Coronation.

They celebrated together in a 'street party' style outdoor lunch and took part in an exciting obstacle course.

The time capsule featured items from every class, including the school’s nursery. It will be buried in the school’s peace garden along with a ‘King Charles’ rose plant.

Celebrating the King's coronation at the school.Celebrating the King's coronation at the school.
Pupils were all given a commemorative badge as a reminder of the historic occasion.