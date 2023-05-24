Monks Kirby church inviting guests to climb the tower and celebrate completion of repair works

“There will be the unveiling of a replica LEGO® model of the church, which a number of local community groups helped build using 15,000 bricks.”

St Edith's Church. Picture: Google Street View.

Guests are invited to climb the church tower in Monks Kirby to admire the stunning views and celebrate the repair works to the pinnacles and weathervanes.

St Edith’s Church is opening its doors to visitors on Sunday, June 4, 2pm – 4pm, to show off the repairs made possible thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those less able, there will be a choice of digital products than enables everyone to explore the ‘architectural gem’ of St Edith’s church at ground level.

There’s even the chance to have a go at bell-ringing at the free open afternoon.

Patricia Barnett, a church representative, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

"The funding allowed us to carry out urgent repairs to the church pinnacles on the tour. It also gave us an opportunity to engage people of all ages with the diverse heritage that St Edith’s has on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are grateful to all those who supported us financially. We warmly welcome everyone to join our celebration at the end of this heritage project.”

Another exciting attraction will be the unveiling of a replica LEGO® model of the church, which a number of local community groups helped build using 15,000 bricks. The model was designed and completed by Bricks McGee.

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, July 10, at 2pm. Visitors will have until 4pm to experience a range of heritage activities, including guided tours, browsing books capturing the repair works to the pinnacles, a computer-generated ‘artist’s impression’ of what the church would have looked like as a priory with monks hundreds of years ago, self-led smartphone tours of the stained glass windows, have-a-go-at-bellringing sessions, and hands-on craft activities, similar to those Medieval monks would have done.