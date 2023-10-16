Monster mash up in Rugby town centre with spooky Halloween Trail for little ghouls

“We know from experience that many families will not only enjoy the trail but also spend in other town centre businesses as part of the visit. It’s also great to see so many businesses getting involved, and we would like to thank all those taking part.”

Young ghouls are invited to take part in a spooky Halloween Trail in Rugby town centre.

It’s being organised by Hunt’s Bookshop, in partnership with other town centre businesses and Rugby First .

The trail will run from October 21 to November 4, Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm.

Getting ready for the Halloween trail in Rugby town centre.

The free self-guided trail, suitable for 3 -11-year-olds, starts and finishes at Hunt’s Bookshop in High Street. The trail will take one to two hours to complete and involves visitors following a trail and visiting town centre businesses where they will receive a trick or a treat.

Children are also being encouraged to dress in spooky Halloween costumes, with prizes for the best dressed. All children must be accompanied by an

adult.

Christopher Hunt, from Hunt’s Bookshop said: “The time of year presents anopportunity to provide a fun book themed trick or treat Halloween activity for all to enjoy, as well as encourage families into the town centre over the half-term holiday.

“Previous trails we have organised have proved extremely popular, and led to increased footfall, awareness and sales for all those businesses involved. As part of

the trail we are encouraging children and families to dress up, so this will provide some spooky fun to the town centre over this period. A special thanks to Rugby First for their help and support in developing the idea and promotion of the trail, and those

businesses involved with it.”