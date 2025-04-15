Moore and Tibbits Solicitors expands Commercial Property team with three new recruits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To meet increasing demand for its services, the Commercial Property team at Moore & Tibbits are delighted to announce that Elizabeth Harris rejoins as joint-head of the Commercial Property team and the appointment of Sabrina Uppal and Priya Chohan.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These new hires further strengthen an already outstanding Commercial Property Team creating one of the largest and most experienced teams in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Sat Bhandal, Head of Commercial Property said “We are delighted to have Liz re-join us after a period spent in-house and welcome Sabrina and Priya to the Moore & Tibbits family. This recruitment is on the back of a sustained period of growth and client acquisition for the commercial property team. The team continues to be in demand for all aspects of purchasing, selling or leasing commercial property and strategic land development. This expansion enables us to continue to support our growing client base and reinforces our commitment to providing high quality legal services in the commercial property sector”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team act for a wide variety of clients including developers, banks, charities, property investors and private individuals, dealing with various transactions including landlord and tenant, commercial property sales and purchases, new leases, as well as lease renewals and refinancing.

Sabrina Uppal Solicitor

ELizabeth Harris (formerly Williams)

Liz re-joins the team as joint Head of Commercial Property. With over 25 years’ experience, she has a proven track record of handling a diverse range of commercial property matters including acquisitions, disposals, lease negotiations and development work. Whilst most of her career has been spent in private practice, Liz has more recently worked in-house, implementing a corporate re-structure and supporting the commercial team with mergers and acquisitions in reviewing and advising on property due diligence giving her valuable insight into how lawyers can support strategic business growth.

Sabrina Uppal

Sabrina is a highly skilled commercial property solicitor having worked in large corporate law firms over the last 11 years. Sabrina provides clients with strategic legal advice tailored to their unique needs and concerns, making her a valuable addition to the team. Sabrina’s clients range from private client and small businesses and pension funds to investors and developers.

Elizabeth Harris Joint Head of Commercial Property

Priya Chohan

Priya qualified as a Solicitor in November 2024 having completed her LLB at Aston University and the LPC at The University of Law in Birmingham. Priya advises landlords & tenants alike with their commercial property needs and asset management requirements. Priya is also fluent in Punjabi and Hindi. Priya is looking forward to cementing client relationships both existing and new and the firm looks forward to seeing Priya’s career develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion of the commercial property team comes at an exciting time for Moore & Tibbits following the recent rebrand, with more growth on the horizon. The addition of Elizabeth, Priya, and Sabrina further strengthens the firm’s position as a trusted legal advisor to businesses and individuals alike, offering comprehensive and forward-thinking legal solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients across the region .

For all of your commercial property needs and advice, call our team on 01926 491181.