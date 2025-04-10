Moore and Tibbits strengthens dispute resolution team with new appointment of Judith Owen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moore and Tibbits, a leading law firm in the region, is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced solicitor Judith Owen to its Dispute Resolution team. Judith joins the firm with a wealth of expertise and a track record of successfully resolving complex commercial and civil disputes.

With a background in handling high value and complex claims, Judith brings a fresh perspective to the team, strengthening Moore and Tibbits' already robust dispute resolution offering. She deftly handles a wide range of civil matters including, amongst others employment, contentious probate, commercial and residential property litigation, insolvency and restructuring.

“We are delighted to welcome Judith to Moore and Tibbits,” said Sioban Calcott Head of Dispute Resolution at Moore and Tibbits. “Her vast experience in dispute resolution will be a great asset to the firm as we continue to grow and provide outstanding service to our clients. Judith’s client focused approach aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to the contributions she will make to the team.”

Judith joins Moore and Tibbits at an exciting time, as the firm continues to enhance its reputation for delivering high-quality legal advice in the areas of dispute resolution, and mediation. As an accredited mediator, Judith’s expertise will complement the firm’s existing capabilities, particularly in resolving disputes efficiently and cost-effectively.

Judith Owen | Senior Solicitor, Advocate and Mediator

"I am thrilled to join Moore and Tibbits and contribute to the firm’s exceptional reputation for client care and effective dispute resolution," said Judith Owen. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team here to provide practical, solutions-focused advice that meets our clients' needs."

Judith’s appointment strengthens the firm’s Dispute Resolution team, which continues to be a key area of growth. Moore and Tibbits remains committed to offering expert advice and innovative solutions to clients facing legal challenges in a wide range of sectors.