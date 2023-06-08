Register
More brides go alternative and kick wedding traditions to kerb with help from Rugby makeup artist

“The Gothic Bridal is perfect for brides who want to embody a Gothic enchantress”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

More brides are kicking wedding traditions to the kerb with help from Rugby make-up artist.

Sonia Bourne, owner of Sensual Passions, offers the alternative wedding package.

The wedding season is now in full swing.

Picture: Flims by JoPicture: Flims by Jo
Picture: Flims by Jo
And if you are looking for an alternative hair and makeup artist, Sonia might be the person you’re looking for.

Sonia has created bespoke packages for the creative bride. She also launched a glitter bar that can be themed with the wedding packages.

She said: “More brides are opting for the black wedding dresses as they are more readily available.

“In the past, brides have had to conform to what their families want, a more traditional look. Now brides are being more true to themselves and opting for the fantasy, gothic wedding themes.”

Films by Jo.Films by Jo.
Films by Jo.

Sonia offers Gothic bridal; pin-up bridal and princess bridal.

Wedding packages start from £275. Full services can be found on www.sensualpassions.co.uk

Gem Wright PhotographyGem Wright Photography
Gem Wright Photography
