Move over Willy Wonka...New luxury chocolate store could be on its way to Rugby retail park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hotel Chocolat, the expanding British cacao grower and chocolatier, has been recruiting staff for a store at Elliott's Field.
British entrepreneurs Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris co-founded the business in 1993 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles –originality, authenticity and ethics.
The very first Hotel Chocolat boutique opened its doors to guests in north London in 2004.
A spokesman for Hotel Chocolat told the Rugby Advertiser: “Unfortunately, there is no further information on this store – we will know more once dates have been confirmed but for now, this isn’t something we know.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.