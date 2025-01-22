Move over Willy Wonka...New luxury chocolate store could be on its way to Rugby retail park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Move over Willy Wonka...a brand new luxury chocolate store could be on its way to Rugby soon.

Hotel Chocolat, the expanding British cacao grower and chocolatier, has been recruiting staff for a store at Elliott's Field.

British entrepreneurs Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris co-founded the business in 1993 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles –originality, authenticity and ethics.

The very first Hotel Chocolat boutique opened its doors to guests in north London in 2004.

A view of the Northampton branch of Hotel Chocolat.

A spokesman for Hotel Chocolat told the Rugby Advertiser: “Unfortunately, there is no further information on this store – we will know more once dates have been confirmed but for now, this isn’t something we know.”