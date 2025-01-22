Move over Willy Wonka...New luxury chocolate store could be on its way to Rugby retail park

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Move over Willy Wonka...a brand new luxury chocolate store could be on its way to Rugby soon.

Hotel Chocolat, the expanding British cacao grower and chocolatier, has been recruiting staff for a store at Elliott's Field.

British entrepreneurs Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris co-founded the business in 1993 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles –originality, authenticity and ethics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The very first Hotel Chocolat boutique opened its doors to guests in north London in 2004.

A view of the Northampton branch of Hotel Chocolat.A view of the Northampton branch of Hotel Chocolat.
A view of the Northampton branch of Hotel Chocolat.

A spokesman for Hotel Chocolat told the Rugby Advertiser: “Unfortunately, there is no further information on this store – we will know more once dates have been confirmed but for now, this isn’t something we know.”

Related topics:Hotel ChocolatRugbyLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice