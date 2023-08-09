Grab popcorn, blanket (and brolly) and head to Caldecott Park

Lights, camera, action! A selection of films will hit the big screen as part of the free outdoor cinema showings in Rugby.

Movie-buffs are invited to Caldecott Park today (Wednesday) tomorrow and Friday with three films being shown each day.

Guests have enjoyed Super Mario Bros and the Lego Movie today, but there’s still time to catch Elvis in the park at 6pm.

Head to the park for the outdoor cinema. Picture: Rugby Town.

On Thursday, see Elsa and her ice cool kingdom when Frozen 2 hits the screen at 12.30pm. At 3pm, there’s Beauty and the Beast (2017) and 6pm, fasten your seat belts for Top Gun Maverick.

To book tickets and for more free events visit: www.therugbytown.co.uk/summertime

Hot drinks and sweet and savoury delights can be found at Hatty's cafe in the park, open 10am - 4pm.