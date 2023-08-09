Register
Movie-buffs invited to see film favourites in park as part of open air cinema in Rugby

Grab popcorn, blanket (and brolly) and head to Caldecott Park
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

Lights, camera, action! A selection of films will hit the big screen as part of the free outdoor cinema showings in Rugby.

Movie-buffs are invited to Caldecott Park today (Wednesday) tomorrow and Friday with three films being shown each day.

Guests have enjoyed Super Mario Bros and the Lego Movie today, but there’s still time to catch Elvis in the park at 6pm.

Head to the park for the outdoor cinema. Picture: Rugby Town.Head to the park for the outdoor cinema. Picture: Rugby Town.
Head to the park for the outdoor cinema. Picture: Rugby Town.

On Thursday, see Elsa and her ice cool kingdom when Frozen 2 hits the screen at 12.30pm. At 3pm, there’s Beauty and the Beast (2017) and 6pm, fasten your seat belts for Top Gun Maverick.

To book tickets and for more free events visit: www.therugbytown.co.uk/summertime

Hot drinks and sweet and savoury delights can be found at Hatty's cafe in the park, open 10am - 4pm.

There is also a coffee van, mobile pizzeria and a sweet van within the cinema area (charges apply).

Related topics:Rugby