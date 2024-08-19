MP “cuts the ribbon” at official opening of Bedworth’s Bulkington Road Post Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opens at 122-124 Bulkington Road, Bedworth, CV12 9EB

Rachel Taylor, MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, “cut the ribbon” today (19/8) at the official opening of Bulkington Road Post Office at 122-124 Bulkington Road, Bedworth, CV12 9EB.

This has restored Post Office services to this area of Bedworth with new Postmaster Mr Thulasihan Selvanayagam at his existing Bulkington Food and Wine convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a replacement for Furnace Fields Post Office which had been based at 13 Pine Tree Road, Bedworth, CV12 9BG, until May 2023.

Rachel Taylor MP cuts the ribbon with postmaster Thulasihan Selvanayagam and his wife Kajenthini

Rachel Taylor MP said: “I am delighted to be officially opening the new Bulkington Road Post Office. I want to thank Thulasihan Selvanayagam for adding a Post Office to his shop, restoring vital Post Office services to this area of Bedworth. I know he has worked hard to make these services accessible to the local community and wish him the best of luck with this new venture.”

Post Office opening hours are: Monday - Saturday: 8am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 7 pm. This provides 81 hours of Post Office service a week.

Thulasihan Selvanayagam has run his convenience store in Bulkington Road in January 2021. He undertook a refurbishment when he arrived including new refrigeration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To raise awareness of his new branch, Thulasihan, has been busy leafleting the community around his store. He also wants people who live in the Furnace Fields area to know that his branch can easy be reached by bus and there is plenty of free parking outside his shop.

Postmaster Thulasihan Selvanayagam said: “My branch is easy to get to, making it convenient for people to do their banking on behalf of all the high street banks rather than trapsing into Coventry as there have been bank branch closures in the area. People can make free cash withdrawals.

“People can also mail their parcels, do home shopping returns and pay their bills, send money abroad with MoneyGram or put money on their Post Office Travel Money Card.”

A mini refurbishment of the shop has taken place to accommodate the Post Office and the layout near the counter area to make it easier for customers to move around including those with wheelchairs and pushchairs. A ramp has also been created outside the premises to improve accessibility. There is a bell to call for assistance if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Murphy, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”