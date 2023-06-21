Register
MP encourages Rugby children to get involved in summer reading challenge

Children aged 4-11 can visit Rugby Library and join a superstar team
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is encouraging children to get reading this summer.

He is backing The Reading Agency’s mission to encourage all primary school children to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge which starts July 8.

Children aged 4-11 can visit Rugby Library and join a superstar team by getting involved in a Summer Reading Challenge themed around sports and games.

MP Mark Pawsey.MP Mark Pawsey.
Mark said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a wonderful way of encouraging children, particularly those in primary school, to continue to develop their reading skills during the school holidays.

"As well as the free-to-access and fun learning resources available through our much-loved public libraries, each summer Reading Challenge is themed around a different set of characters and books. This means that even if you’ve taken part in a previous year, there’s always more great new stories to discover.”

