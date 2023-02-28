MP encourages Rugby community to clean up its act for Great British Spring Clean 2023

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is encouraging residents and businesses to pledge to do their bit to clear up the community.
The Great British Spring Clean 2023 runs from March 17 to April 2, bringing together individuals, community organisations, businesses, and councils to make a difference to the environment.
Litter pickers, hi-vis vests and bin bags are available from https://www.rugby.gov.uk/info/20010/dog_waste_and_street_cleaning/529/litter_picking
Mark said: “I know that the overwhelming majority of Rugby residents take great pride in their local area but sadly some people still choose to blight our community by littering. This not only makes places look untidy, but also is dangerous for wildlife and will have lasting negative consequences for our environment. That is why it is vital that we all do our bit for our local area this March and help to Keep Britain Tidy.”