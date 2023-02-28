Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

MP encourages Rugby community to clean up its act for Great British Spring Clean 2023

“I know that the overwhelming majority of Rugby residents take great pride in their local area but sadly some people still choose to blight our community by littering”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
3 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:43am

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is encouraging residents and businesses to pledge to do their bit to clear up the community.

The Great British Spring Clean 2023 runs from March 17 to April 2, bringing together individuals, community organisations, businesses, and councils to make a difference to the environment.

Litter pickers, hi-vis vests and bin bags are available from https://www.rugby.gov.uk/info/20010/dog_waste_and_street_cleaning/529/litter_picking

Most Popular
Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is encouraging people to clean up the community.
Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is encouraging people to clean up the community.
Rugby MP Mark Pawsey is encouraging people to clean up the community.

Mark said: “I know that the overwhelming majority of Rugby residents take great pride in their local area but sadly some people still choose to blight our community by littering. This not only makes places look untidy, but also is dangerous for wildlife and will have lasting negative consequences for our environment. That is why it is vital that we all do our bit for our local area this March and help to Keep Britain Tidy.”

Mark PawseyLitter pickersRugbyKeep Britain Tidy