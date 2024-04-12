MP visits Rugby home to celebrate centre's work and talk about future of social care
MP pledged to share centre’s valuable insights with the social care minister
MP Mark Pawsey visited a Rugby care home to celebrate its work and discuss concerns about social care.
He met staff and residents at Rugby Care Centre, Clifton Road, last Friday.
Mark was joined by Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Rugby’s local parliamentary candidate, who has a background in social care.
Serene Care owner Jay Dodhia, and deputy manager, Glorily Bacoog-Fellows, also discussed the importance of attracting and retaining skilled caregivers.