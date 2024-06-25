MPA Financial Management acquires Worcester-based firm
and live on Freeview channel 276
SWP has been an Appointed Representative of MPA since 2018, following SWP Partner Alan Poole’s retirement from the business and the initial purchase of his 50 percent share by MPA. This final acquisition comes as outgoing SWP Partner Gary Cowley commences his retirement, having sold his remaining 50 percent stake in the business to MPA.
One of the UK’s leading wealth management companies, MPA manages over £800m in investments on behalf of clients and has been ranked in the Top 100 Adviser firms in the UK by Citywire for the last ten years. Its team of over 30 staff are based at its head office in Henley-in-Arden in Warwickshire.
SWP has been providing wealth management services in Worcester for over 50 years. The SWP team will remain in Worcester and will continue to work with its strong local client base, many of whom have been with the company for generations.
MPA Managing Director Phil McGovern, said: “We have been partners with Gary and SWP for over five years and they have always been a joy to work with. Both our companies share the same core values centred on trust and delivering the best possible advice to clients – and that will never change.
“MPA is committed to keeping the SWP brand and team in Worcester for many years to come, so it is very much business as usual. We are already investing in SWP’s office, with new equipment and ongoing staff training, and are proud of our growing team of specialist advisers and support staff who will continue to serve our loyal clients to ensure they achieve their financial goals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.