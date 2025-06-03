MPA Financial Management strengthens West Midlands adviser teams

West Midlands based wealth management and financial advice firm, MPA Financial Management, has strengthened the team in both its locations with the appointment of two new financial advisers, Gerard McVeigh and Flora Macleod.

Gerard McVeigh joins the MPA office in Henley in Arden, after a period running his own Warwickshire-based Appointed Representative business, on a restricted advice basis. He recently earned his Level 4 Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning, awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Before joining the world of wealth management and financial advice, Gerard founded and managed a recruitment technology business for nearly a decade, working with key regional and global leaders within the Commercial Real Estate industry. His primary focus at MPA is to continue help clients achieve their short, medium and long-term financial goals by truly understand clients, their values and their aspirations.

Flora Macleod joins MPA’s sister company, SWP, based in Worcester, after seven years working in financial services, where her focus was mainly on the protection and software side of the sector. Her role now is to help SWP clients understand their financial planning options and create personalised plans that align with their values to help them achieve their financial goals.

Reporting to MPA’s Head of Advice, Joe McGovern, the two new advisers join the expanding team responsible for managing over £800m in investments on behalf of MPA’s clients. Joe commented: “We’re really pleased to welcome Gerard and Flora to our growing team. Gerard pride in simplifying the advice process and aims to build intergenerational, long-lasting relationships with all the people he advises mixed, with his commercial acumen from running his own business makes him an ideal fit for the MPA team.

“We’re also pleased Flora has chosen to join the business and progress her career with our close-knit, friendly and efficient team of finance professionals. Her expertise is already helping us to continue providing clients with sound advice, expert recommendations and regular financial reviews.”

MPA Financial Management Ltd is a specialist firm of Chartered Independent Financial Advisers established in 2000 that offers wealth management and financial planning advice to a range of private clients and high net worth individuals. It has consistently been included in the Citywire New Model Adviser’s Top 100 firms for the last 11 years.

For more information about MPA’s wealth management and financial advice services visit: www.mpafm.co.uk/.