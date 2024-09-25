Much-loved Rugby town centre retro shop told to move out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Haus of Elliott in Rugby Central will vacate their unit at the end of October.
The shop sells vintage fashions, collectibles, gifts and jewellery.
An announcement today said: “It is with sad news that we have been given notice by our landlord to leave the premises in the Clock Tower shopping centre.
“At the moment we have not been offered any other premises by them, we are looking for something else and will keep you posted.
“We have until the end of October so you may want to buy your Christmas present early.
“Thank you to all our customers over the years.”
Shop staff were told the unit will be used as a haberdashery store in future.
A spokesman for Rugby Central said: “There is no comment or confirmation to make on what you have heard.”
The Rugby Advertiser will bring you more details when they’re available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.