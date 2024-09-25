Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A quirky retro shop in Rugby town centre is leaving its current premises.

Haus of Elliott in Rugby Central will vacate their unit at the end of October.

The shop sells vintage fashions, collectibles, gifts and jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An announcement today said: “It is with sad news that we have been given notice by our landlord to leave the premises in the Clock Tower shopping centre.

Haus of Elliott in Rugby Central.

“At the moment we have not been offered any other premises by them, we are looking for something else and will keep you posted.

“We have until the end of October so you may want to buy your Christmas present early.

“Thank you to all our customers over the years.”

Shop staff were told the unit will be used as a haberdashery store in future.

A spokesman for Rugby Central said: “There is no comment or confirmation to make on what you have heard.”

The Rugby Advertiser will bring you more details when they’re available.