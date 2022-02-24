Much-loved Stratford hotel goes back to the future

The Grosvenor Hotel will reclaim its original name.

A well-known Stratford hotel is aiming to bring back the buzz as it reverts to its familiar name.

New owners hoped to revive the fortunes of The Grosvenor Hotel when they took it on in 2019, carried out extensive renovations and... changed its name.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it never got chance to establish its new identity as The Villare Hotel as the pandemic struck. So when another set of new owners took charge at the end of last year, they decided to go back to the name that was still fresh in the minds of Stratfordians and travellers alike... The Grosvenor.

They will be celebrating the comeback next month and a spokesman said: “We hope that the great local community of Stratford-upon-Avon will join us when we celebrate becoming The Grosvenor Hotel again.

"We also invite them to join us on our journey to creating a brand-new go-to place for a good night’s sleep, a delicious meal, a place to meet with friends, a good party, a lovely afternoon tea, and an overall fabulous hotel experience in this great town."

The re-launch event takes place on Thursday, March 10, with Stratford Mayor Cllr Kevin Taylor unveiling the new sign above the door at 4.45pm.