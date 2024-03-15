Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adult education centre in Rugby has been given a much-needed makeover.

Thanks to the generosity of Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, the Percival Guildhouse has a new-look lounge.

The lounge, a meeting hub for students attending a wide variety of adult education classes, was beginning to show its age and needed a makeover ahead of the Guildhouse’s centenary next year.

Carin Jackson, retiring Chair of Trustees raising a cuppa to success with Simon Terry, Rugby branch manager of the Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

Volunteers were inspired into action with the grant of £3,000.

They set to work ripping out old benches, hanging feature wallpaper, repainting walls, building bookcases, buying new furniture and creating ports for iPads and laptops so that students could relax before or in between classes.

Retiring chair of trustees of the Guildhouse, Carin Jackson, said: “The grant from the building society was the spur we needed to get cracking. Then, thanks chiefly to trustee Steve Becker, we set to work on a DIY project which has been achieved within budget.

"It’s made a fantastic change to the room, a place where we now aim to showcase art produced by students attending the many art classes held here.”

Carin Jackson, retiring Chair of Trustees, Sarah Gall, Centre Manager and Simon Terry, Rugby branch manager of the Hinckley & Rugby Building Society formally opening the newly-refurbished lounge at the Percival Guildhouse.

Simon Terry, Rugby branch manager for Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, said: “We believe in supporting the communities in which we operate and encouraging those organisations that themselves help to build communities.

"The Percival Guildhouse is a great example of this, providing a warm and inviting base for continuing education not just for the people of Rugby but to students from all neighbouring counties.”