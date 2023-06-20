Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023: Meet the eight award-winning businesses in the Rugby area

Now in their 10th year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2023 Awards have come to a close, with brilliant local indie businesses winning the coveted lifestyle awards across Rugby

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses – shining a light on the most creative and unique enterprises.

77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted awards nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

Businesses in the Rugby area shone brightly in the Warwickshire and West Midlands section and all the winners will now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final.

Here are the local winners:

1 . Best Beauty Salon/ Clinic Anew Aesthetics (Dunchurch) Photo: Google Street View

2 . Best Café Plant Me Ltd (Rugby) Photo: Submitted image

3 . Best Farmshop/Deli Malt Kiln Farm Shop (Stretton-under-Fosse) Photo: Submitted image

4 . Best Fitness Instructor Fitmob (Rugby) Photo: Submitted images