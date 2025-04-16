Multi-genre charity dance night in Rugby features DJs and musicians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new multi-genre dance night is being held in Rugby to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will be treated to sounds including drum and bass, bounce trance and UK garage.

It is being held on Saturday, April 26, at Hibberts Kitchen, from 9pm – midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up is James Mallott (Ritualistic Intentions); Oscar Taylor (Oscil8); Oliver Howes (Zilpha) and Sol Moore Ng (0wrldd).

The event takes place in Rugby.

James said: “There are no excuses; come down and support local DJs and musicians and help raise money for the Life shop Rugby to help them become a donation centre.

"We hope to raise as much as we possibly can and pack out the venue to the maximum capacity of 100.” Helpers on the night are Kelly Merrigan (organiser at the Hibberts Kitchen); Eddie Goodtimes (sound), Jake Kingston Wright (sound) and Will Gamble (lighting).

Tickets are £4 with all proceeds going to the Life charity shop in Rugby. The event, held on St Marie’s Church grounds in Dunchurch Road, is for people aged 18 and over.

Buy tickets from https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Coventry/Hibberts-Kitchen-Rugby/Life-shop-charity-fundraiser/40813504/