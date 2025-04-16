Multi-genre charity dance night in Rugby features DJs and musicians

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new multi-genre dance night is being held in Rugby to raise money for charity.

Guests will be treated to sounds including drum and bass, bounce trance and UK garage.

It is being held on Saturday, April 26, at Hibberts Kitchen, from 9pm – midnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The line-up is James Mallott (Ritualistic Intentions); Oscar Taylor (Oscil8); Oliver Howes (Zilpha) and Sol Moore Ng (0wrldd).

The event takes place in Rugby.The event takes place in Rugby.
The event takes place in Rugby.

James said: “There are no excuses; come down and support local DJs and musicians and help raise money for the Life shop Rugby to help them become a donation centre.

"We hope to raise as much as we possibly can and pack out the venue to the maximum capacity of 100.” Helpers on the night are Kelly Merrigan (organiser at the Hibberts Kitchen); Eddie Goodtimes (sound), Jake Kingston Wright (sound) and Will Gamble (lighting).

Tickets are £4 with all proceeds going to the Life charity shop in Rugby. The event, held on St Marie’s Church grounds in Dunchurch Road, is for people aged 18 and over.

Buy tickets from https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Coventry/Hibberts-Kitchen-Rugby/Life-shop-charity-fundraiser/40813504/

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice