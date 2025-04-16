Multi-genre charity dance night in Rugby features DJs and musicians
Guests will be treated to sounds including drum and bass, bounce trance and UK garage.
It is being held on Saturday, April 26, at Hibberts Kitchen, from 9pm – midnight.
The line-up is James Mallott (Ritualistic Intentions); Oscar Taylor (Oscil8); Oliver Howes (Zilpha) and Sol Moore Ng (0wrldd).
James said: “There are no excuses; come down and support local DJs and musicians and help raise money for the Life shop Rugby to help them become a donation centre.
"We hope to raise as much as we possibly can and pack out the venue to the maximum capacity of 100.” Helpers on the night are Kelly Merrigan (organiser at the Hibberts Kitchen); Eddie Goodtimes (sound), Jake Kingston Wright (sound) and Will Gamble (lighting).
Tickets are £4 with all proceeds going to the Life charity shop in Rugby. The event, held on St Marie’s Church grounds in Dunchurch Road, is for people aged 18 and over.
