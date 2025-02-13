Multi-million pound redevelopment approved for Rugby's Hospital of St Cross

Ambitious plans for a new theatre and ward complex at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross have been approved.

The investment will allow more operations to take place and see waiting times reduced at the Barby Road hospital.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, which manages the site, is to build four new theatres, two 24-bed wards and 12 recovery bays.

Rugby Borough Council has approved the application, which was submitted in April last year and will see the introduction of new services – such as keyhole abdominal surgery – plus an expansion in spinal surgery, inpatient gynaecology, hip and knee replacements and breast surgery.

Expansion plans approved.

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted that councillors have backed our exciting vision for the future of the hospital.

“The development of the Hospital of St Cross is a key priority for the Trust, as we set out in our Organisational Strategy in 2022.

“Building a new inpatient ward and theatre facility is the first step in an ambitious longer-term vision for the site, ensuring the Hospital of St Cross plays a key role in improving the experiences of our patients and staff and driving down waiting times.”

The Theatre and Ward complex is set over three storeys, with the ground floor containing the operating theatres, the first floor housing two wards and the second floor including a plant to meet extensive mechanical and electrical requirements. A new staff car park is also planned, creating more spaces elsewhere for patients and visitors.

Working with strategic partner Health Spaces, clinical teams have been involved in shaping the plans to ensure the facilities build on the hospital’s accreditation as an elective surgical hub from NHS England in recognition of delivering the highest standards of care and operational practice.

To make way for this theatre and ward development at the Hospital of St Cross and in line with its vision to be rooted in its communities, the Trust is also exploring options with staff and external partners to deliver some outpatient services off site in Rugby, closer to where people live and supporting the regeneration of the town centre.

Professor Hardy added: “This investment comes on the back of a wide variety of recent developments at the Hospital of St Cross, with new Haematology and Oncology, Endoscopy and specialist breast care units all opening in the last two years.

“We’re committed to the ongoing development of the Hospital of St Cross to further improve access to healthcare for our communities.”

The scheme is designed to be environmentally conscious and is working towards achieving a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.

The rooftop will feature new solar panels, providing renewable energy, and car parking will contain electrical car charging points.