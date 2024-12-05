Mum inspired by Bali trip opens new yoga studio and holistic treatment space in Dunchurch

A mum who quit her boutique manager job to travel to Bali for a month has gone on to open a new business in Dunchurch.

Savvy Humphreys started practicing yoga when she was a teenager.

"It made me feel calm and less anxious,” she said.

"In 2018 I quit my full time job as a boutique manager for Jo Malone and travelled to Bali for a month to complete my 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training.”

Savvy with her little girl Florrie.

Now Savvy has opened the doors to ‘Florrie’, a yoga studio and holistic treatment space in Southam Road, named after her little girl.

Savvy went on: “Over the years I have loved helping people feel more relaxed and calm. Since becoming a mum, I have struggled with post-natal anxiety and depression.

"It’s been my yoga and meditation practice that has held me together over and over again.”

Maternal mental health is at the centre of everything her business has to offer, with the intention to support and nurture women during all stages of motherhood.

The new yoga space in Dunchurch.

"We offer a variety of yoga classes for all levels including pregnancy and post natal,” Savvy said.

"I also offer Reiki healing and mother and baby circles.

“I am so excited to open this beautiful space and help women, especially mothers, refill their cup and feel supported.”

To find out more, visit https://www.florrieholistics.co.uk/