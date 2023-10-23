Mum pays tribute to teenage son and 'Our Jay' heroes as 100th life-saving defibrillator installed in Rugby

"It was always my aim that Jamie would never be forgotten and I don't think he ever will be everybody knows Jamie in this town and I'm just super proud of him”

Heartbroken mum Naomi Issitt has paid tribute to her teenage son at the launch of the 100th life-saving defibrillator installed in his memory.

She set up the defibrillator appeal in honour of 18-year-old Jamie Rees, who collapsed and later died after having a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day 2022.

Naomi wanted to create a lasting legacy for Jamie, a popular student who was ‘loved by everybody’.

They dd it. Launching the 100th life-saving defibrillator at St Andrew's Church in Rugby.

She set up the ‘Our Jay’ Foundation to buy defibrillators for the county.

The 100th device has just been unveiled at St Andrew’s Church.

Naomi “It’s the amazing Our Jay team and Jamie that achieve so much. Jamie was the most powerful boy we could ever love and miss so, so much.

"It was always my aim that Jamie would never be forgotten and I don't think he ever will be everybody knows Jamie in this town and I'm just super proud of him.

Jamie was loved by everybody.

"It gives us something to focus on, we miss Jamie more every single day and your mind gets swept up by grief, but if we didn't have this to concentrate on I think it would be a million times worse."