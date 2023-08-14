Register
Music, singing and family fun in Dunchurch will help breast cancer charity

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:36 BST

A songstress who is fighting cancer for the second time is inviting children and their families to an afternoon of fun and fundraising in Dunchurch on Friday (August 18).

June Lee is holding an interactive session with music, singing, instruments and puppets to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

There will also be messy play, tombola, bubbles, afternoon tea and cake for adults and treats for the children at Dunchurch Sportsfield Village Hall. It takes place from 2pm – 3.30pm.

June, who is behind June’s Chatterbox Tunes, said: “All being well, the event will be outside, so bring a blanket and picnic and lots of pounds for Breast Cancer Now.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/familiessingandplayevent?

Tickets are £9 for one adult and one child, £2 for each additional adult or child. For tickets visit www.facebook.com/JUNESCHATTERBOXTUNES or email [email protected]

