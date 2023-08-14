Music, singing and family fun in Dunchurch will help breast cancer charity

There will also be messy play, tombola, bubbles, afternoon tea and cake for adults and treats for the children

A songstress who is fighting cancer for the second time is inviting children and their families to an afternoon of fun and fundraising in Dunchurch on Friday (August 18).

June Lee is holding an interactive session with music, singing, instruments and puppets to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

There will also be messy play, tombola, bubbles, afternoon tea and cake for adults and treats for the children at Dunchurch Sportsfield Village Hall. It takes place from 2pm – 3.30pm.

June will perform on Friday.

June, who is behind June’s Chatterbox Tunes, said: “All being well, the event will be outside, so bring a blanket and picnic and lots of pounds for Breast Cancer Now.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/familiessingandplayevent?