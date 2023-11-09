Musicians set to raise Rugby Theatre roof for 'Our Jay' at fundraising gig

Tickets still available for the OurJay Foundation JAY20 concert at Rugby Theatre on November 26

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music-lovers are invited to a night of sensational sounds at Rugby Theatre to help raise funds for a life-saving charity.

Tickets are still available for the OurJay Foundation JAY20 concert on Sunday, November 26, which kicks off with The Record Covers from 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up also includes Ezza Brianna Music; Sonic Boom: The Brink of Extinction; Dj Festipaul; Ian Boult 's Bungalow Club; The Great Central; Thea Watson

The Record Covers.

Tom Randle and Courthouse.

Our Jay Foundation founder, Naomi Issitt, has just unveiled the 100th accessible defibrillator in Rugby in memory of her ‘inspirational’ son Jamie, 18, who died following a cardiac arrest.

Despite heroic efforts, Jamie later died in hospital.

The concert ties in Jay’s 20th birthday.

Since losing her son, Naomi has helped raise thousands of pounds to provide life-saving defibrillators for the people of Rugby.

She said: “We continue to fight for change in memory of Jamie.”

To buy tickets for Jay20, visit https://rugbytheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/RugbyTheatre