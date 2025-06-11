"My mission is to empower older people in the community": Free health session from Rugby fitness guru

A personal trainer who works in Rugby is on a mission to help older people in the community.

James Galloway, manager of Xtreme Fitness, is holding a free session for people aged over 50.

It’s being held at Long Lawford Memorial Hall on June 22 at 2pm.

“This event is aimed specifically at our over 50s community and is focused on a topic that I believe deserves more public attention: the silent epidemic of frailty, loss of strength, and the increasing risk of falls and injury as we age,” James said.

"It’s not just a fitness session – it’s about starting an open, compassionate conversation around aging. Too often, people feel left behind as they get older, particularly when it comes to strength and mobility.

"My mission is to change that – to empower individuals to feel stronger, more stable, and more confident in their bodies no matter their age.”

Guests can enjoy teas, coffees and an informal introduction.

James, who is also a nutrition expert, will then deliver a short, engaging talk.

"I’ll explain what really happens to muscles, bones, and balance as we age, and how small, consistent actions can drastically reduce the risk of falls, hospitalisation, and long-term health complications,” he added.

“We’ll finish with an open floor – a chance for attendees to share their own experiences, ask any questions, and leave feeling both heard and hopeful.”

James hopes to continue with the sessions long-term.

To contact James, telephone 07926 039008.