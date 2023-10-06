“He dined with royalty, flew the rich and famous, made a difference in his country, as well as developed airlines and major tourist destinations. His life was well lived, so much so, that the Prime Minister of his country read a tribute to him at his funeral”

A Rugby man’s ‘secret’ grandfather turned out to be a respected war hero from the Bahamas.

Steven Trunk grew up believing his grandfather was a German POW who had been held at the Barby POW camp near Rugby until after the Second World War.

He later discovered his grandfather was a captain who flew 25 combat missions until his active service ended when his aircraft was shot down over Germany in 1944.

Steve at the tribute to his grandfather in the Bahamas.

Steven said: “At the age of 14, I learned that my dad was actually the result of a relationship that my nan had with a ‘Canadian pilot’ who had been stationed for training at Church Lawford Aerodrome, years before she had met Franz.

“My paternal grandfather was a family secret though, one that was not discussed.”

It wasn’t until almost 40 years later in 2022 that Steven found out the truth.

He went on: “I was able to piece together what had happened using DNA, detective work, perseverance and what has felt like a sprinkling of fate; finally finding out who my natural grandfather was and where he came from.

Steven with his dad Richard in the Bahamas.

“What I discovered was beyond my wildest expectations and solved a 78 year old family mystery.”

He discovered his grandfather was not Canadian or American. He was from Hope Town, one of the districts of the Bahamas

Steven said: “He was shoeless until the age of ten, had an education honed on slate, later becoming an accomplished pilot, helped save the world from Hitler, dined with royalty, flew the rich and famous, made a difference in his country, as well as developed airlines and major tourist destinations. His life was well lived, so much so, that the Prime Minister of his country read a tribute to him at his funeral.

The family’s treasure hunting escapades were immortalised in Ian Fleming’s ‘Thunderball’.

His grandfather who was stationed briefly at Church Lawford Aerodrome.

“Unfortunately, my discovery came too late for my dad to meet his father; my grandfather had passed away in 2008,” Steven went on.

"I was able to fly with my dad to his father’s homeland. Quite remarkably we flew into the airport that is named after him. It’s not every day that you get to do that!”

His family’s story in World War Two is full of twists and turns.

"One of my nan’s brothers was a pacifist who joined the Royal Army Medical Corps to avoid having to fight and take life,” said Steven.

“He ended up in Dunkirk in 1940, drew the short straw and had to stay with the wounded and dying. Captured by the Germans he was held a POW until 1945.”

He returned to England a somewhat broken man. He survived but suffered terribly with PTSD.

“I have also researched Franz’s service in the German army. It is quite sobering to find out how he came to live with and marry into an English family in Rugby; the patriarch being an English World War One hero,” the author added.

“I was inspired to start writing my book by family and friends who urged me to record what happened. I also felt a duty to do so because my children and hopefully their children may one day wonder about who went before them. There are also lessons from this period that must not be forgotten.

‘A Sort of Homecoming’ is being published later this year.

Follow Steven on Instagram at @A_SORT_OF_HOMECOMING_THE_BOOK. The video of my dad arriving at the airport named after his father has been viewed over 250,000 times.