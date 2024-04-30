'My wife with MS could end up in the road': Anger at lack of wheelchair access on Rugby estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby man who cares for his wife with MS fears for her life if she goes out in her wheelchair alone because of access concerns.

Adrian Eade said wheelchair and pushchair-users are denied pavements in some areas of Eden Park.

He said: "We have spent nearly three years in this house and my wife Liz cannot go out unassisted in the local area just in case she ends up in the road, being hit by a vehicle or her wheelchair tipping over.

Adrian and Liz Eade with Eden Park residents.

"It’s unsafe. We have to share the road with vehicles. So much for freedom of movement for people with disabilities or even a person pushing a pram negotiating traffic.”

The couple moved to Spruce Close to have better accessibility around the house for Liz’s needs.

Adrian said: “We chose a plot from Cala Homes as it suited our needs and they were able to adapt parts of the house for accessibility like stairlift and benefit from wider doors, etc. The builders even put timber in walls and were very accommodating for our needs in the house.

"We were given publications and details of the house at handover and we also checked the sales office about what the street would be like in the plans which show green areas, all Tarmac pathways and separate roads.”

He said problems started about 12 months after the developer moved off site.

"The first thing we noticed when we ventured out was that the pathways stop and start intermittently and grassed over,” Adrian added.

"This means my wife cannot negotiate the pathways now, so next option she uses the roads.”

He said the angle of the pavements near dropped kerbs caused his wife’s wheelchair to veer into the road.

Adrian went on: “We thought it would be something that would be dealt with later.”

He said some pathways have no dropped kerb to allow access across the road.

Adrian contacted Warwickshire County Council (WCC) who visited the site.

“Eventually we were told it's not a WCC issue as it’s still under the developer’s ownership,” he said.

"I decided to check online with planning on the Rugby Borough Council website. The plans I found differed.”

He has been in contact with other residents, local councillors and Cala Homes about his concerns.

“After numerous emails and chasing we were eventually told that Cala Homes will not be changing the grassed paths to Tarmac and that the poor and eratic kerbs would be dealt with near adoptions stage and all their plans were approved. When asked what plans we were eventually issued with a plan that WCC and Cala Homes both approved that we weren’t aware of.”

He said the situation is ‘dangerous’ and needs to be looked at.

A spokesman for Cala Homes said: “Cala recognises the importance of inclusive design and strives to create environments for everyone.

"All developments are subject to gaining the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory bodies. The Local Authority issues the permissions that primarily deal with street design.

"Each application is determined on its own merits in line with current legislation and national and local policies/guidance. All roads and pathways within our Eden Park development are being delivered in line with council-approved plans, details of which have been shared with all customers during the purchase process.”