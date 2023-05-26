Nail salon in Leamington recognised for great customer service after being nominated for national award

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and honoured to be in the finals"

A nail salon in Leamington has been nominated for a national award.

Pink Flamingos Nails & Beauty Studio has been announced as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2023 in the Customer Service Of the Year 2023 category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner Stacey Stone said: “I am overwhelmed with excitement and honoured to be in the finals, to be recognised for the hard work and showing my children kindness works."

Pink Flamingos Nails & Beauty Studio has been announced as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2023 in the Customer Service Of the Year 2023 category. Pictured here is owner Stacey Stone and the salon.

Stacey Calder established the Business Success Recognition Awards, sponsored by Coversure Leamington, to celebrate the work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community.

These inaugural awards are open to all organisations nationwide.

The Business Success team independently judged over 300 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges will be selecting the winners for each award.

Advertisement

Advertisement