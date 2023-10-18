“When the opportunity came along to open a shop in Rugby town centre, I took a leap of faith!”

A charming new shop has opened its doors in Rugby.

Natasha Bushell is the driving force behind Stella Interiors, which she first launched in November 2021.

Based in Lawrence Sheriff Street, you’ll discover an inspiring selection of gifts and homeware.

Natasha said: “It started with my love of all things home. I started selling online and at pop-up shops.

“When the opportunity came along to open a shop in Rugby town centre, I took a leap of faith and the reception so far has been wonderful.”

Natasha, who officially opened the store this week, said visitors can be guaranteed a warm welcome.

“We sell home decor and beautiful gifts, from vases to candles, flowers and everything in between,” she said.

"Pop in and have a browse. You’ll be welcomed with a warm and cosy atmosphere, competitive and fair prices.”

Stella Interiors is at 7 Lawrence Sheriff Street, Rugby, telephone 07515 953562, [email protected] stella-interiors.co.uk

1 . New shop The new shop has opened its doors. Photo: Stella interiors

2 . Follow your dreams... Natasha Bushell in her new shop. Photo: SI

3 . Halloween ready Halloween ready at Stella Interiors. Photo: SI

4 . Magical gifts Some of the characters you'll meet in the shop. Photo: SI