National housebuilder to acquire land parcel at Houlton project

Contracts have been exchanged to pave the way for a national housebuilder to acquire a parcel of land as part of the consortium housing project in Houlton, Rugby.

Miller Homes, who has recently celebrated its 90th anniversary as a business, is to acquire the 13.82-acre parcel of land known as Parcel 16 within the Houlton residential scheme.

The land deal, agreed between the developer and Urban & Civic, sets a platform for Miller Homes to submit its planning application for a development of up to 216 new homes, following a thorough pre-planning application process which has now been completed.

Miller Homes, which acquired the St Modwen Homes business for £215m in January 2025 to drive growth towards the delivery of more homes per year, means the proposed development will include both Miller Homes and St Modwen Homes properties as part of the scheme.

An artist’s impression of Miller Homes’ planned development at Houlton.

The planned development will be brought forward by Miller Homes South Midlands – based in Northampton – which has an enviable track record for delivering new homes schemes within consortium projects such as Houlton, in several other locations across its patch.

Gavin Jones, regional managing director of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Miller Homes South Midlands has established a rich track record of stepping in to acquire land within wider consortium projects since the business’ inception in 2022.

“We are already building new homes across five different large scale new homes schemes and so we are extremely confident of providing our expertise to help provide a further development of new housing within the Houlton project here in Rugby.

“Working closely with Urban & Civic, we are all very pleased to have agreed to acquire this parcel in what is a hugely changing landscape at Houlton. The vision for the transformation of the area is now coming to fruition and we are joining at a time when many of the planned facilities are already open and available for use, which will add real value to our customers when we begin building our new homes here.

“Miller Homes is now preparing to submit its formal planning application with a view to starting work on our first homes as soon as possible. We’d thank everyone for their support in reaching this point and looking forward to contributing towards the wider Houlton scheme with our new homes which will further complement the area.”

Outline planning permission for a total of 6,200 new homes to be delivered within the Houlton project was granted in 2014. Now, more than a decade later, the area has been transformed with new housing supported by significant infrastructure changes and new amenities for the area.

New schools, restaurants, shops and a gym facility have all been brought through under Urban & Civic’s scheme, in addition to around 1,400 new homes to-date.

Mike van den Berg, project director for Houlton at Urban&Civic, said: "We're pleased that Miller Homes has now exchanged and will be joining us at Houlton, offering even more selection to prospective buyers. This is a significant milestone and goes to show how this site continues to go from strength to strength as it grows and evolves.

“Just this week, for instance, The Times released an article with research that declares Rugby the best value for money for London Commuters, so we’re certain these new homes will be highly sought-after by those looking to regularly travel into our capital. We look forward to welcoming Miller Homes and seeing the development come to life in the months ahead."

Miller Homes South Midlands is currently building at consortium projects in Northampton, Wellingborough, Stevenage, Arlesey and Houghton Conquest.