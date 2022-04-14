National land developer moves to new HQ in Warwick

L&Q Estates’ team outside their new HQ in Warwick. Photo supplied

A national land developer now has a new home in Warwick.

L&Q Estates’s 45 members of staff recently made the one-mile move to Hyperion House at Tachbrook Park.

Ian Hardwick, managing director of L&Q Estates, said: “It already feels like home and all the staff are really pleased with their new place of work. The internal layout is focused towards providing areas of collaborative space to encourage the free-flow of ideas and concepts between colleagues.

“We are delighted to have found new accommodation still within Warwick where we have been based for over 17 years.

"It is a perfect location because of its transport links and ideally situated to manage our extensive land portfolio.