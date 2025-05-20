Nature-focused, fun activities for children at free community fair in Rugby park

Free family fun is taking place in Rugby’s Caldecott Park on June 7.

Rugby’s Great Big Green Week celebrations kick-off next month with a free Community Climate Fair.

The fair brings together community organisations taking action to combat climate change and protect the environment, and aims to inspire visitors to join Rugby's journey towards net zero.

Visitors can learn about innovative ideas to cut carbon emissions and find out about volunteering opportunities, while the council's Play Rangers have a range of natured-focused, fun activities for children.

The fair runs from 10.30am to 2.30pm and launches a packed programme of Great Big Green Week events, with Rugby Eco Hub opening its Repair Café at Betts Hall, at the top of Bath Street, on Saturday, June 7, to repair your broken bikes, electricals, toys and textiles from 10am to 1pm.

Rugby Eco Hub return the following Saturday (June 14) to reveal the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs in limited space, with training sessions taking place every hour from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Betts Hall.

Garden Organic join the Great Big Green Week celebrations on Saturday, June 14, hosting a 'grow your own fresh herbs' workshop from 12.30pm to 2pm at the Hill Street Youth and Community Centre, where visitors receive herbs to take home and plant.

At the same event, Garden Organic hold a Community Champions training session from 10am to noon for volunteers who want to promote organic growing in order to support biodiversity and the environment.

Places at the training session must be booked in advance at www.rugby.gov.uk/GBGW

Open days take place at Newbold Glebe Allotment Association's allotments in Egerton Close (10am to noon on Sunday, June 8) and Whinfield Community Allotment Association's allotments in Clifton Road (11am to 3pm on Sunday, June 15), where visitors can learn how to 'grow your own' and make gardens nature-friendly.

And residents can join naturalist Ed Drewitt on a Dunsmore Living Landscape morning bird walk through Diamond Wood at 7am on Sunday, June 15, followed by hot drinks and pastries.

Places on the walk, priced £5, must be booked in advance at www.rugby.gov.uk/GBGW

Throughout the Great Big Green Week, the council's Play Rangers bring nature-inspired outdoor activities to Millennium Green (4pm to 5.30pm, Monday, June 9), Criss Cross Park (3.30pm to 5pm, Tuesday, June 10), Dunchurch Community Library (5.30pm to 7pm, Thursday, June 12) and New Bilton Recreation Ground (4pm to 5.30pm, Friday, June 13).

And Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Mini Explorers (10am to 11am) and Mini Makers (1.30pm to 2.30pm) workshops on Tuesday, June 10, go green in the Percival Guildhouse Gardens next door to the venue, offering creative play sessions for two to five-year-olds.

Places, priced £2.50 per child, must be booked in advance at www.ragm.co.uk/family

Cllr Alison Livesey, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for operations and traded services, and chair of the council's climate emergency working group, thanked the council's parks and open spaces team for organising the event.

"Our first Great Big Green Week celebration aims to promote the wonderful work taking place across our communities to respond to the climate emergency and encourage others to play a part in protecting our environment," Cllr Livesey added.

"There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, whether learning new skills, sharing knowledge or simply enjoying and exploring the great outdoors, so we're looking forward to starting the ball rolling at the Community Climate Fair in Caldecott Park on Saturday, June 7."

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, leader of Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group, said: "It's great to see this happening in Rugby and demonstrates the hard work of staff and volunteers.

"We will need to adapt in an ever-changing world and this event supports the work of volunteers along with statutory organisations."

The Great Big Green Week was launched by the Climate Coalition four years ago in a bid to celebrate community action on climate change and the protection of green spaces, and encourage others to get involved.

Across the UK, 600,000 people took part in Great Big Green Week events and activities staged in 2024.

For more information about Rugby's Great Big Green Week, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/GBGW

For more information about the Great Big Green Week, visit www.greatbiggreenweek.com