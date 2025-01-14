Navigating 2025: Gi Group MD shares strategies for adapting to a shifting UK Labour market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK recruitment sector is poised for a transformative year in 2025 as businesses confront a shifting landscape of workforce dynamics and market demands. Pete Taylor, Business Desk Leadership Award Nominee and Managing Director at Gi Group, which has a branch on Little Park Street in Coventry, underscores the need for organisations to embrace adaptability and collaboration to address these changes.

Amidst economic challenges, hiring slowdowns, and evolving employee preferences, the imperative is clear: businesses must find a middle ground to engage a modern workforce and secure their growth. The latest ONS data reveals that job vacancies in the UK stood at 818,000 in the September-to-November 2024 period, marking a decrease of 31,000 (3.7%) from the previous quarter, June to August 2024.

This quarter marked the 29th consecutive period of declining vacancies, with decreases observed in nine out of 18 industry sectors. Year-on-year, total vacancies fell by 136,000 (14.3%), reflecting a significant slowdown in hiring activity. Despite this, vacancies remained 22,000 (2.8%) higher than their pre-pandemic levels in January-to-March 2020, underscoring the resilience of certain sectors despite broader challenges.

The wider labour market also experienced shifts during this period. The number of unemployed people per vacancy increased slightly to 1.8 in August-to-October 2024, up from 1.7 in the preceding quarter, highlighting the growing competition for available roles.

These figures highlight the complexities of the current labour market. While overall hiring activity has slowed, some sectors continue to expand, and certain skills gaps persist - demonstrating that targeted hiring strategies remain essential for addressing specific workforce needs. Businesses must pivot their strategies to ensure they not only attract but retain talent in an increasingly competitive market.

Pete identifies this dynamic as a key driver for innovation in recruitment: “Flexibility in working arrangements is no longer a perk but an expectation. The pandemic irrevocably reshaped the world of work, with Gen Z specifically expecting flexibility as a given and so 2025 represents a crucial juncture where traditional employment models must evolve to support this new cohort of candidates.

“Candidates now prioritise roles that align with their personal and professional aspirations, including hybrid work options, upskilling opportunities, and inclusive company cultures. Employers who resist these shifts risk not only losing talent but also falling behind in productivity.”

The role of automation and generative AI will also have an increasing presence from being integrated into departments and teams, to helping in the recruitment drive. Leveraging these technologies can enhance efficiency and decision-making while allowing human capital to focus on value-driven tasks.

Pete believes that the integration of such innovations will enable businesses to adapt swiftly to economic and market fluctuations. However, he emphasises that technology should complement, not replace, human expertise.

“Technology can handle repetitive tasks and provide data-driven insights, but it’s the human touch that builds trust and drives meaningful connections in recruitment,” he explains. “The key is finding the right balance to ensure that innovation enhances, rather than detracts from, the candidate and employee experience.”

A pressing concern for the industry is the broader economic environment. With employers absorbing rising operational costs and tax burdens, the pressure to optimise resources has intensified. The ONS data indicates that job vacancies in the UK have declined at the fastest rate in four years. While this could signal an easing of labour shortages, it also reflects a potential stagnation in workforce expansion.

Pete calls for targeted policies that support both skills development and business growth. Such measures, he argues, are vital to unlocking the full productivity potential of the UK labour market.

“Investing in skills development is not just a necessity for individual businesses; it’s a critical component of the nation’s economic recovery,” He states. “By equipping workers with the tools they need to thrive in a modern economy, we can drive productivity, foster innovation, and ensure long-term growth.”

While certain sectors may face hiring freezes in 2025, others, such as technology, renewable energy, and healthcare, could experience surges in demand as they align with emerging UK market trends. The increasing focus on digital transformation, the government’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and an aging population requiring enhanced healthcare services are driving significant growth in these areas.

Regardless of sector freezes or surges, collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and educational institutions is essential to future-proof the workforce.

Ultimately, 2025 will test the agility of the UK recruitment sector. Employers must not only adapt to market realities but also meet employees where they are. By embracing flexibility, leveraging technology, and prioritising skills investment, businesses can navigate the challenges of the year and emerge stronger. As Pete aptly puts it, “unlocking the productivity and growth of an engaged workforce is growth the government can’t afford to lose – and that includes embracing the fact that people want to work in different ways.”

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.