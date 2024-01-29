Register
Nearly 100 pawsome pups head to dog-friendly Rugby pub to take part in calendar for rescue charity

“Ninety six dogs visited The Bear to have their picture taken”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Pawsome pups in Rugby took the lead when a call went out for good calendar girls and boys.

The Bear pub launched a dog-themed 2024 calendar to help raise funds for local charity, Pawprints Dog Rescue.

Nearly 100 canines visited the dog-friendly pub to model for the ‘Doggies of the Bear’ calendar.

Presenting the funds to Pawprints dog rescue.The Bear, is dog-friendly welcoming four legged friends and as an extension of this invited four-legged canine models to participate in a “Doggies of the Bear” 2024 calendar. The aim was to fundraise for local independent charity, Paw Prints Dog Rescue, that helps care for and house dogs rescued from pounds.Presenting the funds to Pawprints dog rescue.The Bear, is dog-friendly welcoming four legged friends and as an extension of this invited four-legged canine models to participate in a “Doggies of the Bear” 2024 calendar. The aim was to fundraise for local independent charity, Paw Prints Dog Rescue, that helps care for and house dogs rescued from pounds.
A percentage of the proceeds from each calendar sold, which amounted to £302, was then donated to the rescue.

With community outreach at the heart of Wells & Co’s core values, the company’s in-house charity, ‘Charlie's Charity Fund’ went one step further by doubling all funds raised by the Bear pub, resulting in a grand total of £604.

Michael Maughan, general manager of The Bear, in Bilton Lane, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from the local community and the generosity of the Charlie’s Charity Fund, which helped us raise funds for an incredible charity.

"We are proud to be a part of the Rugby community and have thoroughly enjoyed being able to support a worthwhile cause and meet so many four-legged friends along the way.”

