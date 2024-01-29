Nearly 100 pawsome pups head to dog-friendly Rugby pub to take part in calendar for rescue charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pawsome pups in Rugby took the lead when a call went out for good calendar girls and boys.

The Bear pub launched a dog-themed 2024 calendar to help raise funds for local charity, Pawprints Dog Rescue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 100 canines visited the dog-friendly pub to model for the ‘Doggies of the Bear’ calendar.

Presenting the funds to Pawprints dog rescue.The Bear, is dog-friendly welcoming four legged friends and as an extension of this invited four-legged canine models to participate in a “Doggies of the Bear” 2024 calendar. The aim was to fundraise for local independent charity, Paw Prints Dog Rescue, that helps care for and house dogs rescued from pounds.

A percentage of the proceeds from each calendar sold, which amounted to £302, was then donated to the rescue.

With community outreach at the heart of Wells & Co’s core values, the company’s in-house charity, ‘Charlie's Charity Fund’ went one step further by doubling all funds raised by the Bear pub, resulting in a grand total of £604.

Michael Maughan, general manager of The Bear, in Bilton Lane, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from the local community and the generosity of the Charlie’s Charity Fund, which helped us raise funds for an incredible charity.