Need a laugh? Head to Rugby’s Benn Hall on June 6 when some much-needed smiles will be raised.

Laugh it Up comedy night features Live at the Apollo, stand up sketch show and Mock the Week comedian Markus Birdman.

Guests will also be entertained by international stand up and TV show writer Ashley Frieze and MC Tez Ilyas, star of Man Like Mobeen and Rhys James.

Get your tickets for Laugh it Up.

The evening is being organised by Enterlude.

Rob Low, partner at Enterlude, said it’s a show ‘not to be missed’.

He said: “Spread the word. Get your family, friends, neighbours and workmates together and enjoy the biggest nights of comedy nights in town.”