Neil brings wealth of FMCG experience to pallet pooler’s network

An experienced logistics professional has taken on a new role overseeing network operations at IPP, one of Europe’s leading pallet poolers.

Neil Cowley has taken on the new role of Head of Network Operations, bringing with him three decades of expertise within the supply chain of FMCG goods for B2C retailers.

In his role at IPP, based in Meriden, West Midlands, Neil is overseeing the company’s depot and quality teams, supporting nine staff in keeping IPP’s network moving efficiently.

The depot team liaise day-to-day with IPP’s 10 depots across the UK and Ireland, arranging for pallet volume requirements to be fulfilled to meet customer demand, while the quality team is focused on ensuring that the standards of IPP’s pallets within the network are of the high quality expected.

Neil said: “The depot team is focused on customer service and ensuring there is always capacity for the network to support customer demand, which is an ever-moving feast. The quality team’s focus is on ensuring that all products within our network are of the required standard.

“Both teams are working towards the goal of getting the right product, at the right quality, to the customer at the right time. While I am a newcomer to the world of pallet pooling, this is an approach which I’ve been used to for decades in various roles which I’ve held across different sectors, including B2C, retail, logistics and supply chain.

“The teams I am working with at IPP are excellent at what they do, and my priority is to support them and to understand how we can further support the rest of the business.”

Neil said that IPP’s focus on sustainability was a key factor in his decision to join the team.

He said: “I think that doing whatever we can to operate sustainably as individuals is important, and IPP’s sustainable business model – the concept of repairing and reusing the pallet, then getting it back into the supply chain – was appealing to me.”

David Bage, operations director at IPP, said: “Neil brings a wealth of logistics experience to his new role, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the team.

“His background and expertise in the FMCG supply chain means he is used to ensuring that the correct products are moving through the supply chain at pace, which is a huge asset to our team and network.”

For more information on IPP, visit www.ipp-pooling.com or search for IPP Pooling on LinkedIn.