A new shop and indoor market has opened its doors in Rugby town centre today (Friday).

Based at the former Woolworths building at 30 High Street, the Rugby Ambulance Fund store offers a range of pre-loved goods.

Shoppers can also buy Lindt Easter chocolates or enjoy a treat from the café.

On Saturday, April 20, drag queen Trixie Lee will be performing at the venue to help raise more funds.