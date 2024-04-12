New ambulance charity shop opens its doors at former Woolworths premises in Rugby town centre
A new shop and indoor market has opened its doors in Rugby town centre today (Friday).
Based at the former Woolworths building at 30 High Street, the Rugby Ambulance Fund store offers a range of pre-loved goods.
Shoppers can also buy Lindt Easter chocolates or enjoy a treat from the café.
On Saturday, April 20, drag queen Trixie Lee will be performing at the venue to help raise more funds.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.wegottickets.com/event/616891