New bakery and cafe could be opening in Leamington's town centre

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:15 BST
A new bakery and cafe could be opening in Leamington's town centre.

GAIL's bakery has put in a planning application to open a new branch of its business at 91-93 Regent Street.

Most Popular

The application hopes to remove the internal partitions currently in the building, to open it up as a cafe and bakery with customer seating inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GAIL’s bakery first opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, the business has bakeries across the country.

GAIL's bakery has put in a planning application to open a new branch of its business at 91-93 Regent Street.placeholder image
GAIL's bakery has put in a planning application to open a new branch of its business at 91-93 Regent Street.

A spokesperson for GAIL's said: "We bake fresh, handmade bread, pastries and cakes every day, served with our carefully-sourced house blend speciality coffee. We take great pleasure in using the best ingredients we can find for food and drink, using seasonal ingredients from suppliers we trust."

The application was submitted on October 17 and no date has been set for a decision.

To find out more about the application visit Warwick District Council's planning portal online and use the planning application code W/24/1410/LB in the search option.

Related topics:LeamingtonLondonWarwick District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice