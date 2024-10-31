A new bakery and cafe could be opening in Leamington's town centre.

GAIL's bakery has put in a planning application to open a new branch of its business at 91-93 Regent Street.

The application hopes to remove the internal partitions currently in the building, to open it up as a cafe and bakery with customer seating inside.

GAIL’s bakery first opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, the business has bakeries across the country.

A spokesperson for GAIL's said: "We bake fresh, handmade bread, pastries and cakes every day, served with our carefully-sourced house blend speciality coffee. We take great pleasure in using the best ingredients we can find for food and drink, using seasonal ingredients from suppliers we trust."

The application was submitted on October 17 and no date has been set for a decision.

To find out more about the application visit Warwick District Council's planning portal online and use the planning application code W/24/1410/LB in the search option.