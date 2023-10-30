Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

New beauty business that looks after the lashes will soon be opening in Rugby

A beauty business that looks after the lashes will be opening in Rugby.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:32 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 08:32 GMT
Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.
Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.

Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.

As the name suggests, Emina will be offering eye lash treatments which will be discounted in the run-up to Christmas.

She said: "Since moving to Rugby I just came across lovely, friendly and welcoming people."

Bookings can be made via Instagram, Facebook (search for Lashes by Emy) and WhatsApp (07391 799202).

Related topics:RugbyFacebook