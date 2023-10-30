New beauty business that looks after the lashes will soon be opening in Rugby

A beauty business that looks after the lashes will be opening in Rugby.

Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.

Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.

As the name suggests, Emina will be offering eye lash treatments which will be discounted in the run-up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "Since moving to Rugby I just came across lovely, friendly and welcoming people."