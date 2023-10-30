New beauty business that looks after the lashes will soon be opening in Rugby
A beauty business that looks after the lashes will be opening in Rugby.
Emina Fazlic has started her own business called Lashes by Emy, which will open on November 9 at Artist & Co in Bilton Road.
As the name suggests, Emina will be offering eye lash treatments which will be discounted in the run-up to Christmas.
She said: "Since moving to Rugby I just came across lovely, friendly and welcoming people."
Bookings can be made via Instagram, Facebook (search for Lashes by Emy) and WhatsApp (07391 799202).