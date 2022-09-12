New Bilton couple's son is inspiration behind drive to help autism charity

Team Spence.

A New Bilton family know first hand the challenges autism brings.

Sam and Glyn Spence, along with their five-year-old son Jasper, are now raising money to help a charity they describe as their ‘lifeline’.

“As a family we'd like to raise money for Rugby Autism Network (RAN), as it's a charity that's very close to our hearts, following Jasper's journey to having an autism diagnosis and life beyond,” Sam said.

“We know first-hand how challenging and isolating this journey can be and would love to be able to continue to raise awareness and acceptance of autism, the amazing RAN charity and add to the resources and support they can offer.”

Between them, they will complete 40.2 miles for the charity.

Sam took part in the 13.1 miles Great North Run Half Marathon on Sunday.

Glyn in running 13.1 Miles in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on October 9.

Jasper will be running/walking 14 miles, often dressed as a pirate, to complete his Pirate Gold 14 mile virtual challenge.

Sam added: “This is no small feat for a 5 year old on the autistic spectrum and with joint hypermobility.

“We just wanted to give something back to a charity that has helped us so much already and continues to be a real lifeline to us and so many other families.”

Rugby Autism Network is a local registered charity which aims to support parents and carers of those on the spectrum, children on the spectrum and their siblings.

They organise events which offer a chance for parents and carers to get to know each other.