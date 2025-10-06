A new book has been released that honours the life and work of Rugby’s honoured educator Henry Hinde.

The book, Henry Hinde, M.B.E., Rugby’s Honoured Educator, marks the 60th anniversary of the death of Henry Hinde, a name mostly known today for the two schools in Bilton named after him.

Author Howard Trillo said: “Few people will remember the man himself, as you must be at least 72 to have gone to the school as a five year old or more where he was headmaster (1938-58), being Hillmorton Paddox Junior & Infants’ School, then in St John’s Avenue.

"It was written to fulfil a promise to his daughter, Mary Hinde, who many will remember as teacher at New Bilton and St Mark’s schools and headmistress of St Oswald’s and who sadly died last year aged 97.”

Henry with his wife and daughter outside Buckingham Palace and below, the book and right Henry Hinde in his younger days.

Howard has turned a proposed ‘article’ into a biography which, by judicial use of – and quotes from - the log books of the schools associated with Henry, has also become a history of those schools, both New Bilton Council Junior and Hillmorton Paddox Junior & Infants’ schools, and a history of education locally.

Researching the records at Lawrence Sheriff School, where Henry went after winning a scholarship in 1906, the author has shown that Henry Hinde dedicated himself to education at an early age, sitting for a Pupil-Teacher’s Scholarship at the age of only 13, and becoming a student-teacher at Elborow School, Hill Street, at age 18 and before attending college.

Howard said: “That college career was interrupted by his voluntary enlistment as a Private into the Royal Warwickshire Regiment (1915). Despite being wounded twice, he ended

WW1 with a commission as 2nd Lieutenant.”

Returning to Saltley Training College, he gained qualified teacher status and started teaching at New Bilton Council School in 1920.

He became its headmaster in 1928 and subsequently built-up a reputation as an excellent teacher in the classroom, a first-rate organiser, and an inspiring leader of the teaching staff.

Howard went on: "He was not only concerned for the education of his pupils, but also the involvement, status and welfare of his fellow teachers, being an early member on the local Teachers’ Consultative Committee and becoming an influential and much respected N.U.T. representative, ultimately treasurer, then chairman of the local branch.

“The Education Authority soon recognised his abilities and, besides becoming the primary teacher’s representative on the County Education Committee, he was in his later working life a member of virtually every sub-committee going, from school management to Special Services, from sites & buildings to school meals.

"He was often asked to step-in and advise re problems in other schools in the county – all while dealing with the day-to-day issues in his own school!”

His contribution to education in general was recognised in 1954 by the award of the MBE and he attended Buckingham Palace for the Investiture with his family in June of that year.

By this time, his knowledge and experience were so appreciated that, even after retirement in 1958, he was co-opted onto the County Education Committee for another three years, and he remained as chairman of the Rugby Divisional Education Executive until his death in 1965.

The book will be available Rugby Library and Warwick County Record Office or by visiting www.lulu.com