New book tells Rugby man's astonishing true adventure of unbelievable events

“Friends encouraged me to write a book, so I did”

A new book tells a Rugby man's astonishing true adventure of unbelievable events.

Mike Stovell has told his story for 30 years.

He said: “People said I should write a book, so I did.

Mike with his new book.

“My true story was created by sheer chance, hence the name ‘What Were The Chances’.”

It follows the adventures of two middle-aged, divorced friends as they embark on a journey that didn’t go according to plan.

He said the tale not only evokes laughter and tears, but also serves as a testament to life’s unpredictable wonders and the magic that can unfold when you seize the day.

Mike added: “You can buy it on Amerzon and many other outlets for £9.99

“I think people will enjoy accompanying me on my journey.”