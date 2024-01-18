New book tells Rugby man's astonishing true adventure of unbelievable events
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new book tells a Rugby man's astonishing true adventure of unbelievable events.
Mike Stovell has told his story for 30 years.
He said: “People said I should write a book, so I did.
“My true story was created by sheer chance, hence the name ‘What Were The Chances’.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
It follows the adventures of two middle-aged, divorced friends as they embark on a journey that didn’t go according to plan.
He said the tale not only evokes laughter and tears, but also serves as a testament to life’s unpredictable wonders and the magic that can unfold when you seize the day.
Mike added: “You can buy it on Amerzon and many other outlets for £9.99
“I think people will enjoy accompanying me on my journey.”
Born and raised in Rugby, Mike has had a colourful career including lorry driver, publican, market trader, art dealer, estate agent, and housing developer.