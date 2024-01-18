Register
New book tells Rugby man's astonishing true adventure of unbelievable events

“Friends encouraged me to write a book, so I did”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
A new book tells a Rugby man's astonishing true adventure of unbelievable events.

Mike Stovell has told his story for 30 years.

He said: “People said I should write a book, so I did.

Mike with his new book.Mike with his new book.
“My true story was created by sheer chance, hence the name ‘What Were The Chances’.”

It follows the adventures of two middle-aged, divorced friends as they embark on a journey that didn’t go according to plan.

He said the tale not only evokes laughter and tears, but also serves as a testament to life’s unpredictable wonders and the magic that can unfold when you seize the day.

Mike added: “You can buy it on Amerzon and many other outlets for £9.99

“I think people will enjoy accompanying me on my journey.”

Born and raised in Rugby, Mike has had a colourful career including lorry driver, publican, market trader, art dealer, estate agent, and housing developer.

