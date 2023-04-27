New ‘British-grown’ flower shop in Leamington to hold launch party weekend

Lois Golding opened the Little Garden in Regent Street earlier this month

A successful florist will be holding a launch party weekend at her new shop in Leamington town centre in May.

Lois Golding opened Little Garden at 120 Regent Street earlier this month.

Lois’s business has been established for six years running out of a picturesque studio premises in Gaydon.

Lois Golding outside Little Garden, a new flower shop which has recently opened in Regent Street, Leamington. Picture by Mike Baker MDB.

The studio is in an old barn and looks out onto the cutting patch where some flowers of the flowers she sells are grown as well.

Lois said the shop specialises in selling British-grown flowers all year round as well as sustainable and fully compostable designs.

She said: “The use of locally grown flowers is becoming increasingly popular, although it's still a relatively small movement in an otherwise challenging industry.

"Ninety per cent of flowers bought in the UK are imported.

"The majority of these imported flowers are grown in third-world countries by workers who have no rights or fair living standards. The flowers are covered in highly-toxic pesticides and are picked, wrapped in plastic, and flown by refrigerated cargo planes to Holland to be redistributed across the globe.

“There is a common misconception that because flowers are a pretty natural product, they are also good for the environment. In actual fact most of the time it's the exact opposite. One imported Rose stem may have the equivalent CO2 value of 15 plastic carrier bags.

“In the UK there are no more than five known high-street shops who are selling British-grown flowers all year round - and our new store in Leamington is one of them.

"Running a flower shop is no easy task in normal circumstances - working with perishable stock, extreme peaks and falls in demand, and the increasingly unpredictable footfall on the high street.

"But using British-grown flowers all year round comes with the additional challenges of working with the British weather and our limited growing season!

“Thankfully we've been doing this for over 6 years so we have no doubt there is huge potential, and the first two weeks of us being open has been greeted with nothing but wonderful feedback.”

The launch party weekend will be held over the weekend of May 5 to 7.

