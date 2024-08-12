'New bus service makes us late for work': Bilton man's frustration over revised service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bilton commuter says new bus timetables are 'making people late for work'.

Justin Coling said Stagecoach’s new arrangements mean he clocks into work 15 minutes late each morning.

He said other passengers on the number 4, the first morning service from Cawston, are forced to catch later trains when the bus is late too.

Justin said: “Sending out the bus a few minutes earlier so we all get to our destinations on time is not rocket science.

Justin Coling.

"They’ve extended the route at Cawston which is fabulous, but people are arriving late for work now. It used to arrive outside Lidl in Bilton at just gone 6.30am, now it’s nearer 6.45am and sometimes the bus just stops in town outside the old Peacocks in Church Street and seems to wait and wait and wait.”

Justin did praise the bus drivers, saying they do a ‘fabulous job’.

"Turning up late is unfair though and means it’s gone 7am by the time it gets to Rugby Train Station,” he added.

"I then have to travel on my scooter to get to work which puts me behind with my job and means I’ve got to stay behind for 15 minutes to get my hours in.”

Justin has contacted Stagecoach who said they’d note his concerns.

"I didn’t feel they listened to me,” he added.

“It’s not fair. I’m dreading the icy winter months when I’ll be even later. I pay £92.80 for this service.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach said records show they are not late which Justin says ‘takes the biscuit’.

They said: "We have introduced a new 4 timetable to help improve the overall reliability of the service.

"This means when traffic is light some journeys will wait a few minutes in Rugby town centre for the correct departure time.

“Our records show that the journey from Bilton is arriving at Rugby rail station on time at 7am.”