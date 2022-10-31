Andreas Kattou with new business partner Diamandis Gregoriou.

A new face has joined the team at a popular Rugby chippy.

Diamandis Gregoriou, known as Dee, is the new business partner at Fish Plus in Bilton Road.

He joins Andreas Kattou, who said he is ‘thrilled’ with the move.

Dee is a familiar face and much-loved character in the town. He was the owner at Fishsmiths in Newbold and together with the team at Fish Plus, has helped feed hundreds of less well-off children in the borough.

The unstoppable duo joined forces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They raised money for worthy causes and helped feed families who were struggling to afford food.

"These are fresh and exciting times for us both,” said Andreas.

"We hope our customers make him feel welcome and loved like they have done for so many years to me and my family."