New business that offers an alternative to hair transplants is launched in Warwick

Rudyard Stallard, 19, from Langley in south Warwickshire, has launched his Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) studio - called RJSSMP - at the new Space Business Centre Warwick.
He treats people at all stages of hair loss, using specialist equipment to inject pigment into the top layer of the dermis.
He said: “The treatment uses a mixture of distilled water and specialised ink without the metals you find in tattoo ink and is designed to give the appearance almost like a five o’clock shadow.
“It’s common for people who have had hair transplants to go on to have SMP for density or scar treatment, but our goal is to reach people before they have the transplant procedure.
“SMP is a permanent procedure, that may require top-ups after 2-3 years to obtain the desired look again and we charge a reduced fee for clients that had the initial treatment from us.”