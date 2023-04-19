New business that offers an alternative to hair transplants is launched in Warwick

A Warwickshire start-up business is looking to make the cut with an alternative to hair transplants.

Rudyard Stallard has launched RJSSMP at the new Space Business Centre Warwick

Rudyard Stallard, 19, from Langley in south Warwickshire, has launched his Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) studio - called RJSSMP - at the new Space Business Centre Warwick.

He treats people at all stages of hair loss, using specialist equipment to inject pigment into the top layer of the dermis.

He said: “The treatment uses a mixture of distilled water and specialised ink without the metals you find in tattoo ink and is designed to give the appearance almost like a five o’clock shadow.

Kat Skerry, site manager at Space Business Centre Warwick, with Rudyard Stallard and Mike Stallard

“It’s common for people who have had hair transplants to go on to have SMP for density or scar treatment, but our goal is to reach people before they have the transplant procedure.

