New businesses set to add to Bell Court’s customer offering

For foodies, Beleza Rodizio will be bringing a Brazilian flavour to Stratford in its ‘all you can eat’ steakhouse menu that promises a ‘festival for the senses.’

Portuguese for ‘beauty,’ the name Beleza captures the essence of the rodizio-style steakhouse that is inspired by the colours and vibrancy of Brazil. Rodizio – or ‘rotation’ – refers to the way the gauchos rotate around the room with skewers of different grilled meats, stopping off at tables to carve.

Legend has it that the rodizio style of service originates from a waiter mistakenly serving a meat skewer from the wrong side of the table but allowing the guest to take a small piece.

Beleza’s heart is its grill. The most succulent meats, tangiest cheeses and freshest vegetables are slowly cooked in the open flame. Meat eaters can feast on up to fifteen of the finest cuts while vegetarians can choose from an abundance of mouth-watering salads, vegetables, cheeses, potatoes. Diners can complete their plate with traditional Brazilian and Argentinian hot and cold dishes from the all-you-can-eat self-serve salad bar.

A spokesperson said: “We wanted to bring a taste of Brazil to Stratford’s Bell Court, and offer something unique that hasn’t been seen here before. Beleza is more than just a restaurant – it’s an experience. We chose the name because we think the experience of dining is simply beautiful.

“From the moment you step through the door, you will be transported to a world of colour, fun and delicious food and cocktails.

Bespoke kitchen and bathroom maker Hartley & Hall is due to open its new showroom in Bell Court next month.

Using their own dedicated team of plumbers, electricians and flooring experts, Hartley & Hall offer a ‘start to finish’ service to manage the whole project, tailoring each build to the required design, time frame and budget.

It’s also all change for the more familiar Corte Campana which relocates to a bigger space in Bell Court following its launch in summer 2022.

