New cafe opens at Warwick hotel

A new cafe has opened at a hotel in Warwick.

Suffolk coffee company, Paddy & Scott’s, has opened a site at the new Delta Hotels by Marriott in Warwick.

The hotel, formerly Hilton Warwick, is located just off the M40 and has undergone a refurbishment since it was purchased in May.

Paddy & Scott’s, has opened a site at the new Delta Hotels by Marriott in Warwick. Photo supplied

Peter Nye, managing director of Delta Hotels by Marriott Warwick said: “We’ve spent many months working on this project to create a hotel experience that lives up to Delta Marriott’s ‘Bare Maximum’ strapline.

“So instead of focusing on spas and luxuries we instead place emphasis on giving our guests the very best experiences and best quality products from our bedding, to our beer and also to the coffee we serve.

"That’s why we’re working with Paddy & Scott’s as we appreciate its great story and the quality of its coffee and service.”

The new 100 cover Paddy & Scott’s cafe will be serving food from 6am to 10pm with a full menu throughout the day including food from newly appointed top chef, Glynn Purnell, who has created a new menu of traditional meals.

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott in Warwick. Photo supplied

“It is a Delta Hotels by Marriott policy to work with a branded coffee shop and Paddy & Scott’s is a perfect fit as it focuses on quality and service, without being overpriced or pretentious,” adds Peter.