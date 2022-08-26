New centre in Rugby will help transform hundreds of lives

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers needed to help at new centre.

A new centre in Rugby will double the number of donated refurbished tools for people in Africa.

The charity Tools with a Mission (TWAM) is hosting a volunteer open day to find helpers.

It takes place on Saturday, September 3, at the new centre at 6 Paynes Lane, and will run from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors will be given guided tours of the centre and will be encouraged to speak to members of staff and other volunteers to find out more about the TWAM volunteering experience, with plenty of refreshments available.

Mike Griffin, CEO of Tools with a Mission, said: “We're very excited to be opening our new Refurbishment Centre in Rugby. The centre will transform hundreds of lives across Africa as volunteers join us and help us establish this amazing work. It's hard to grasp just how strong the impact of this centre will be, and how many opportunities there are to be part of this, which is why our volunteer open day is so important. I'm looking forward to meeting many members of our new community at the open day.”

Anyone interested in attending the event can sign up on the website at twam.uk/rugby. People can also RSVP by phone on 01473 210220.

TWAM is a largely volunteer-driven organisation, with a variety of roles available. Volunteers assist with unloading tool deliveries from TWAM’s van teams, sorting tools into appropriate categories, refurbishing tools and packing kits (haberdashery, sewing machines, carpentry tools, mechanics tools, etc.), helping out in the office, and loading containers.

The new centre will serve as the refurbishment hub for tools donated in the Midlands and North of England and will enable TWAM to double the number of refurbished tools that they are able to send to Africa. TWAM currently sends around 16 containers, filled with around 400,000 individual donated tools every year, but the new centre will double that to at least 800,000 tools.